PM asks opponents to stop telling lies

Launches Health Programme in Narowal

Narowal

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday called upon his political opponents to stop telling lies on daily basis, and not to hinder the way of country’s economic development.

“Some politicians tell lies on daily basis. There is no break for them…, they hurl dirty accusations, which have no basis and truth. This nation is progressing. Don’t hinder the way of this development,” he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of PM’s National Health Programme here.

The prime minister said owing to his government’s prudent policies over the last three and half years, the backbone of terrorists had been broken, electricity loadshedding had been curtailed to a large extent and Pakistan had been put on the course of development.

With inflation on the downward trend, stock market included in the world’s best performing stock markets, Pakistan’s economy was expected to grow at around 5.5 % during this fiscal year (2016-17), he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s economic performance was also being recognized by the world.

“If you cannot assist us in this development, at least stop creating hurdles,” he remarked with reference to his political opponents.

He, however, added, “people have become much aware about national affairs; can judge the truth and lie; and cannot be deceived by telling lies.”

Nawaz Sharif said, when he took over in 2013, the country was facing various challenges such as severe electricity shortage and the menace of terrorism.

“In 2013, there were street protests due to 16 to 18 hours electricity loadshedding,” he said, adding, “the present government has checked this problem to a large extent over the last three years and was working to hard to completely eliminate loadshedding by 2018.”

Similarly, the prime minister said, the backbone of terrorists had been broken and the menace of terrorism had been checked.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said he was very happy to visit Narowal this time around, as he had come for a noble cause of launching the National Health Programme for the under-privileged segments of this area.

“I have long been wishing to do something for the poor segments of society, who cannot afford to get them treated even for minor ailments what to talk of major diseases like cancer, heart problems etc.,” he added.—APP