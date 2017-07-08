PM asks opponents to desist from hatching conspiracies

Inaugurates 760MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant

Staff Reporter

Jhang

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said those indulging in conspiracies cannot win elections but only conspire against a government working towards the betterment of the country.

The premier was at a function to inaugurate the first unit of Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant near Jhang.

The first unit of the power plant, fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), will produce 760 megawatts.

The prime minister said that conspiracies are weakening the country and the fact can be judged by the current wave of uncertainty in the economy.

“We are doing our duty and will continue to do so,” said Nawaz.

During the address, the premier urged his opponents to compete in elections rather than mud-slinging.

“On July 10, the JIT will submit its report while we lay the foundation stone of Dasu power project,” said the premier.

Taking a swipe at his political opponents, the premier said the opposition talks about accountability while the government has saved Rs168 billion on the project.

The project is a combined cycle power plant with an installed capacity of 1,230MW.

He said government has introduced a new tradition in the country by completing power projects in record time, saying completion of this power project in 21 months is unbelievable and power projects are now being inaugurated every month. He said the government believes in provision of affordable and sufficient electricity.

“Completion of such big project in just 21 months is embarking of new era in the country, where it was a dream to work on such speed,” he said adding that it would spread the light across the country.

“The power projects like Haveli Bahadur Shah are revolutionary steps that will lead the country to end load shedding,” he said.

He said, when PML-N taken over the government, the darkness had blanked the country but his government has started huge power projects that are removing darkness.

Lashing out at opponents he said that the country’s development was irritating the opponents as the country rapidly moving towards progress.

“The industrial and economic development being soared as the passage of time and prosperity is knocking at the door of the masses,” PM said.

He highlighted the economy progress saying that the growth rate of the country has reached at 7 per cent and will be improved further in coming days.

Lauding efforts of CM Punjab and other ministers he said that Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif worked day and night shoulder to shoulder with the engineers to complete the project.

He challenged the opponents, “Don’t hide behind the JIT and sit-ins, come in the field and face us,” adding that opponents can only hatch conspiracies but never win elections.

The Prime Minister said power generation capacity is being increased at fast track and these projects will help industrial growth, agriculture development, and enhancement of trade in the country.

He said our foes are disturbed over unbelievable development the country is making. He said industry is booming, agriculture is growing, road networks are being established, and tourism is thriving in the country due to effective and untiring efforts of the government to overcome energy shortage.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif addressing on the occasion said that 168 billion rupees have been saved in three power projects through transparency.

He said decision to initiate these power plants was a difficult decision two years back, however, Prime Minister took this decision for the progress of the country.

Chief Minister said new power plants would bring development in all sectors including agriculture and industry besides creating job opportunities.