PM arrives Karachi to chair law & order meeting

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday arrived here to chair a meeting on law & order situation.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other high officials.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal is also accompanying the prime minister.

The prime minister will pay homage to the Father of the Nation at the Mazar- e- Quaid, PM office media wing said.

During his day long visit, he will also interact with the busi ness community at Governor House.

