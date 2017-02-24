PM approves uplift funds; capital’s union councils asked to submit plans

Tug of war between MCI, ICT intensifies over control of weekly bazaars

Zubair Qureshi

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution against shifting of control of weekly bazaar from MCI to ICT administration. The resolution was passed in the 10th session of the house held at Pak China Centre. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sh Anser Aziz presided over the session while Deputy Mayors Riffat Javed, Syed Zeshaan Naqvi and Azam Khan, Chief Officer MCI Asad Mehboob Kiyani were among the local public representatives who attended the session. The members discussed MCI Budget, revision/increase in taxes imposed by UCs, Administrative control of weekly bazaars and development of new sectors. According to a media release, Chairman CDA Anser Aziz made it clear that non-development budget was though approved by the Prime yet Finance Division has not allocated so far the amount. However, he hoped in the next few days it would be done. He asked the Union Councils Chairmen to submit comprehensive details of development schemes of their respective union councils so that, after estimation, these could be further transmitted for allocation of budget.

While discussing the issue relating to the stipend of the members of the house, Mayor of Islamabad directed to constitute a committee which will submit its suggestion by taking into consideration the allowances being drawn by the members of such corporations existing in the other cities of the country. He said that women members of the house should be given equal representation in all committees.

The house also discussed the issue of shifting of administrative control of weekly bazaars from MCI to ICT Administration. Decision was opposed by the all members of the house and passed a unanimous resolution that the weekly bazaars are providing relief to the residents of the city and MCI is efficiently managing the affairs of the weekly bazaars. Shifting of administrative control to any other department will disturb the provision of different items of daily usage to the residents.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said that different taxes including professional tax would be collected by the respective union councils in accordance with the provision of Local Government Act 2015.