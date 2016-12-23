PM approves Rs250m for Houbara bustard endowment fund

Rind allows Qatari family to hunt Houbara bustard in Balochistan

Islamabad/Quetta

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved grant of Rs250m for Houbara bustard endowment fund. The fund will be utilized for the rehabilitation center and breeding of the rare bird.

The representatives nominated by PM Nawaz would hold consultations with the provincial governments over the matter.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had lifted a ban on houbara bustard, a desert bird whose meat is prized among Arab Sheikhs for being an aphrodisiac.

In August 2014, a three-member bench headed by former chief justice Jawwad S. Khawaja imposed a ban on the hunting of endangered birds and ordered the cancellation of all existing permits issued by the government.

In October, the federal government and governments of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh had asked the court to review the decision.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf leader in Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has conditionally allowed to Qatri family for hunting houbara bustard birds in Balochistan.

Talking to media persons he said that Qatri princes with the help of his friends approached him and requested for hunting houbra birds.

During the meeting they assured him that they would avoid to go in population areas and fields and save their crops standing in the fields. They would hunt in targeted areas, he added and said that this was not his personal matter therefore on their assurance he allowed them.

Sardar Yar Rind said that Qatri hunters convoy having fifty to hundred vehicles chased houbara bustard birds while destroying their standing crops in the fileds in the past.—INP