PM approves Civil Awards category on environment protection, conservation

Zubair Qureshi

Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has accorded approval to a new distinct category of civil awards for “Environment” on a recommendation of the Ministry for Climate Change in view of the unprecedented significance of the environmental protection and conservation.

While welcoming the PM’s environment friendly initiative Federal Climate Change Minister Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said, “Climate change is real global threat, which has been also impacting Pakistan with increased and frequent extreme climate events like devastating floods and intense heat wave incidents experienced in recent years. However, the creation of the civil award in ‘environment’ category will help recognize unprecedented efforts of the recipient individuals institutions/organisations towards addressing these environmental and climate change issues in Pakistan.”

He said further total climate change-related losses suffered by the country were estimated to be one billion rupees per day.

The climate change minister highlighted that deforestation, land degradation, massive air, water and land pollution loss of wildlife habitats and biodiversity were the country’s major environmental issues. “In the light of such massive threats, numerous individuals and organisations are striving and making efforts to cope with impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, which must be recognized at the state level. For instance in the past few years, at least three brave persons have laid their lives while fighting the timber and mangrove mafias: one forest guard and two community workers. Others have been promoting renewable energy, environmental education, forestation, water conservation and other similar efforts to save the planet,” the climate change minister Mr. Zahid Hamid indicated.

Highlighting the importance of the civil awards given away at the state level in recognition of outstance contribution in a given field of human activity, the climate change minister said that in every country such prestigious awards given away to recognise the efforts undertaken by individuals and organisations in any particular field of endeavour as well as significant achievements. However, these also inspire others to undertake similar efforts. “In view of the reaffirmation of his commitment to the overall environmental protection and conservation made at the UN-led global climate change conference in Paris in 2015, the Prime Minster Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s has approved a new distinct category of civil awards for Environment,” said Mr. Zahid Hamid

The minsiter also said that this would add to the current list of Pakistani civil awards which are given in the following fields, namely: engineering, public service, science, gallantry, sports, education, medicine, health, literature, special athletics, arts (painting, drama/film/acting/film production, etc) and journalism.