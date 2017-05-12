PM appreciates PAF operations against terrorists

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the role of Pakistan Air Force in safeguarding Pakistan’s air frontiers and lauded its role in the ongoing counter terrorism operation in the country. The Prime Minister was talking to Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman who called on him at PM House today(Thursday).

The Air Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the professional excellence and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and future plans to meet the modern day challenges and threats from different quarters. The Prime Minister assured the Air Chief that the government would meet all the professional requirements of the PAF.