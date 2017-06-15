PM to appear before JIT today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appears before the Joint Investigation Team, probing offshore dealings of the prime minister’s family, at the federal judicial academy today. A summons to the Prime Minister was issued on Saturday in which he was asked to come to the Federal Judicial Academy —headquarters of the JIT — at 11:00 am on Thursday, along with relative documents. According to the sources the legal experts have apprised the prime minister of appearances of his sons, Hassan and Hussain. The Prime minister has assured the JIT of his full cooperation pertaining to Panama case. His son, Hussain Nawaz has appeared five times before the JIT, while Hassan Nawaz has appeared twice. The JIT has also summoned Punjab Chief Minister to appear before the JIT for probe. The prime minister is a message has asked the party workers to stay away from the JIT secretariat. Special security arrangements have been put in place around the Federal Judicial Academy. A special traffic plan has also been issued in order to facilitate the movement of the people.