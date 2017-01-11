PM announces Rs180b package for export sector

Muhammad Arshad/Sophia Siddiqui

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has announced incentives worth Rs180 billion in a bid to boost Pakistan’s sagging exports. The package includes the removal of customs duty and sales tax on the import of cotton. Customs duty on man-made fibres other than polyester and sales tax levied on the import of textile machinery has also been scrapped. Under the package, the new duty drawback rates for textile garments will be 7%; textile made-ups 6%; processed fabric 5%; yarn and grey fabric 4%; while sports goods, leather and footwear will be taxed at 7%.

“The package will help achieve the government’s objective of export-led growth” Prime Minister expressed confidence while addressing a ceremony attended by members of the domestic business community here on Tuesday. During his address, PM noted that dozens of power plants were being installed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, while yet more were being financed by the government. He reiterated the government’s objective to ensure availability of cheap electricity on a sustainable basis, adding that 10,000MW of new power generation will be added to the system by next year and 30,000MW within the next few years. The PM also said the government has decided to fund construction of the 4,500MW Bhasha Dam using Pakistan’s own financial resources. However, the powerhouse on the dam will be built under CPEC, he said. The PM also announced that Pakistan Railways is being revamped and upgraded with an investment of $8bn, and that it is looking to halve the time it normally takes to travel from Karachi to Peshawar. He said that planned expansions in the national network of roads, highways and motorways will cost Rs1 trillion and integrate different regions of the country. The projects include a six lane motorway linking Islamabad to Karachi.

The under-construction motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad will also be completed this year, the PM announced. PM Sharif reminded the gathering that interest rates are currently at their lowest in the country’s history, which will facilitate investors in taking up new projects. Speaking on unemployment, he said he hoped growth in Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial sectors would help absorb unemployment and put Pakistan on the fast track for growth. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in his address to the gathering, said the government is providing liberal incentives to the business community and it is now their responsibility to increase Pakistan’s exports significantly. He said that export package had been finalized in consultation with exporters.

The government made numerous measures to enhance exports’ volume in last three years and five major export sectors were declared as zero rated export duty. He said that Prime Minister accepted all the demands of trading community and different steps were taken for the promotion of trade and exports. International community is acknowledging Pakistan’s economic growth and international monetary institutions are declaring Pakistan as the best investment destination. Ishaq Dar said that the exporters would have to assure increase in exports to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. PSX is being considered as the best stock market of the world. This is why international companies including Chinese companies are also investing in PSX. Similarly, Pakistani and Chinese stock markets are signing agreements on mutual cooperation. “With the increase of 10% exports of GDP, Pakistan will become a prosperous country and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants to make Pakistan a prosperous and independent economically in the world” he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir expressed confidence that the new package, coupled with the improvement in the national law and order situation and energy output, would help exporters thrive. The minister also revealed that Free Trade Agreements are being negotiated with Thailand and Turkey. He further elaborated measures announced by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said that exports had increased up to 37% as compared to tune of exports in 2013. Year 2016 was the year of economic strengthening of Pakistan because terrorism was handled with an appropriate manner. He further said that the concept of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being materialized. Now it has become clear to the world that Pakistan is covering strides of progress and development. He felicitated the exporters for keeping high the national flag on the horizon of world of exports.

This is why, the government has announced package for exporters because current era is era of economic diplomacy and Pakistan has tasted the fruits of economic diplomacy. He said that Prime Minister often held consultations with exporters consistently because creation of job opportunities was the top priority of his government. In this regard, he said that Prime Minister wrote letters to diplomats. “Negotiations with Turkey and Thailand on conclusion of free trade agreement are underway and land port authority will also be established this year” he added. Addressing the ceremony, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman UBG and Vice President, Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that business community of the country has posed trust in UBG by voting for its nominated candidates in FPCCI elections, and assured that the new leadership of FPCCI would deliver up to their expectations. He said resolving key issues of business community would be the top priority of FPCCI. He said UBG would use FPCCI platform for creating conducive environment so that trade and industry could flourish and economy could grow rapidly. He said FPCCI would be further strengthened to enhance role of private sector in the economic development of the country. FPCCI Senior Vice President Aamir Ata Bajwa, Vice Presidents Mian Shaukat Masud, Malik Manzoor ul Haq and Sajjad Sarwar said that best way to reduce poverty and unemployment was to facilitate the growth of trade and industry and FPCCI would make all possible efforts to achieve these goals. Abdul Rauf former President FPCCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Sohail Hussain, Muhammad Faheem, Johar Ali Raki, Lali Shah, Sheikh Riaz ud Din, Khalid Javed Chairman Founder Group and others also spoke at the occasion and assured full support to UBG. In his welcome address, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated Zubair Tufail on being elected as President FPCCI and hoped that he would work hard to turn FPCCI into a role model apex trade body of the country so that it could play leading role in resolving the issues of trade and industry. He stressed that FPCCI should take all chambers and associations of the country on board on important issues and finalize budget and other economic policies with their consultation for the consideration of the government. He said FPCCI should make strong efforts for promoting regional integration to unleash the real economic potential of this region.

He said FPCCI should work with the government for providing representation to chambers and associations in the governing boards of business related public sector organizations that would help in promoting the interest of business community.

He said FPCCI should ensure due representation of Pakistan in important foreign exhibitions and trade fairs to improve Pakistan’s trade and exports. He also congratulated S.M. Munir Patron-in-Chief and Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman of United Business Group and said that third consecutive victory of UBG in FPCCI elections reflected the trust and confidence of business community on its good performance.

