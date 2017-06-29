PM announces compensation money for victims of Parachinar twin blasts

PARACHINAR: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced compensation money for the victims of Parachinar twin blasts that claimed lives of more than 40 people.

Sources told that the Premier has announced Rs1 million to each martyr of the explosions whereas the injured will be given Rs 0.5 million.

“The Prime Minister has issued directions to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard,” a PM’s Office statement said.

Earlier on 23 June, two consecutive blasts took place in Parachinar’s Akbar Khan Siraye Market.

The local residents were busy in Eid-ul-Fitr shopping when the terrorist attack occurred. One blast was followed by another after people gathered around with gap of 15 minutes in between, which spread a wave of panic amongst the people.

The incident was condemned by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Originally Published by NNI