PM announces compensation for martyrs of Parachinar blasts

PESHAWAR: In response to an extraordinary initiative taken by the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has announced a compensation of Rs one million for the heirs of each martyred and Rs 0.5 million for every injured of the tragic bomb blasts that took place at

Parachinar just before Eid-ul-Fitr.

While expressing his deep sympathies with the members of the bereaved families, the Governor has said that the monitory compensation is just a token of deeply realized feelings on

part of the government and could never be an alternative to the precious lives lost in the tragic incidences.

“We fully share the feelings of the affected families and assure them to extend every possible support and cooperation in future as well,” the Governor said

in a press statement issued by Governor House on Thursday.

“We have to carry forward the war against terrorism jointly and would defeat the terrorists through the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army and the people as well.”

