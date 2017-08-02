PM Abbasi meets Nawaz in Murree to decide on new cabinet

The incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is meeting with the recently ousted prime minister and PML-N chief, Nawaz Sharif, to finalise the names of new cabinet members in Murree.

The new cabinet, which is expected to take oath today at 5:30pm in the President House Islamabad, will comprise members who have served in Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet. Abbasi’s cabinet, however, is expected to be smaller than that of his predecessor.

It is unclear whether former interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar — who discussed his grievances with the party in a much anticipated press conference last week — will be a part of the new cabinet.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to take over from Abbasi after returning to the National Assembly from NA-120, is also present in the meeting.

The NA-120 seat was left vacant after Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court from holding the prime minister post, and the Election Commission of Pakistan consequently denotified him as a member of the National Assembly.

Abbasi was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan on Tuesday after winning the elections on the same day by bagging 221 votes in NA.