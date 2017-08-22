PM Abbasi discusses “issues of national importance” with Nawaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday held a meeting with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

A press release from the PM Media Office says “wide-ranging issues of national importance and overall situation were discussed during the meeting.”

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting.

The Press Release said efforts of the government to continue developmental agenda also came under discussion.

Prime Minister Abbasi also briefed the meeting about his recent interactions with parliamentarians and members of the Party.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif received the Prime Minister at Lahore airport.

After reaching Lahore, the Prime Minister went straight to Jati Umra to meet the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

