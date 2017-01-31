PLS final in Lahore a gateway to international cricket in Pakistan: Sethi

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Chairman Pakistan Super League, Najam Sethi said on Monday that the successful holding of the final of the PSL here in March will open a new window to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

“The final will take place on March 5 and its smooth and successful holding will serve as a gateway to ensure the return of international cricket in Pakistan”, he was speaking at the PSL Gold Sponsorship with Homage power and electric appliances along with Rafiq Parsa, Chief Executive officer, Homage here at a local hotel.

Najam Sethi said the successful staging of the final will strengthen the resolve of Pakistan Cricket Board that Pakistan is safe country for international cricket.

“InshaAllah the final will be played at Lahore as we are taking measure with the cooperation of the Punjab Government to ensure foolproof security of the foreign players”, he said adding “We have all the backing and support of the Punjab Government to stage the final in a befitting manner”.

Chairman PSL said they are striving that final should take place in Lahore and they are in contact with the international cricket players association, international cricket council officials and the participating foreign players and updating them on every aspect related to holding of the final to give them a clear picture of the circumstances.

“PSL is becoming a success story with its each passing edition and we are very confident to hold its second event is a more attractive way in United Arab Emirates from February 9 to 17”, he said.

He said the names of the players who will be willing to play final will be revealed in few days after completing necessary formalities.

Najam Sethi said PSL has given a new name and identity to Pakistan cricket and it will help in identifying new cricket talent to rebuild Pakistan’s one day and T20 teams.

“Unfortunately the performance of our both the teams (one day and T20) was not good in its recent showings and there is dire need to give chance to new players which is only possible when young blood is infused keeping an eye on Pakistan cricket”, he said.

Chairman said that PSL has become a success story no matter it is being played at off shore venue which is evident that number of teams is increasing and now this year sixth team is being added.

“That day is not far when it will be played in Pakistan and it will have unprecedented positive impact on Pakistan cricket, in terms of revenue generation and reviving cricket at home”, he said.

He termed the recent visit of chairman, ICC task force on Pakistan, Giles Clarke successful for advocating Pakistan’s point of view for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“Giles Clarke was quite impressed with the measures being taken for the safety and security of the foreign teams and we are confident to build on his tour to gain support from foreign countries to play international cricket in Pakistan”, he said.

He said the opening ceremony of the PSL will be more interesting and colorful compared to its first edition.

Speaking on the occasion Rafiq Parsa of homage said they have come forward to lend support to PSL to promote the new talent which will showcase their performance in the thrilling event to gain expertise and exposure.

“This league is a breeding ground for future cricket stars of the country and our main aim is to contribute to the restoration of Pakistan cricket to its further repute”, he added.

He said PSL is a step forward for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.