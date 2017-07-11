PLRA to start work on computerisation of civic properties

City Reporter

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) will soon initiate work on computerisation of civic properties to safeguard ownership rights of people. PLRA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said this while talking to media persons on Monday. He said that identity card numbers of land owners would be entered in database which would help people check their land records while digital maps would also be prepared of all districts, which would help owners look into details of their properties. He said the department was earning more than Rs 700 million monthly by providing 200,000 ‘Fards (property statement) and 60,000 land transfers every month.

The DG said as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the PLRA was being upgraded, and the ‘patwari culture’ was being abolished. The Bank of Punjab special counters were being set up at the ‘Araazi Record Centres’ to facilitate people, he said and added that a comprehensive system had been evolved to ensure transparency.