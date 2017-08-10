Plots allotment in Langerpura, Thotha delayed

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Allotment of plots in satellite town Langerpura and Thotha delayed for more than 15 months. PML-N government has formed a cabinet committee to resolve this issue consisting of Minister Iftikhar Gillani, MLA Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Senoir Member Board of Revenue, Secretary law and secretary PPH, but no action has been taken so far.

A delegation of civil society including applicants of plots met chairman Development Authority Muzaffarabad (DAM) Ch. Raqeeb here on Wednesday. Ch. Raqeeb told delegation that allotments of plots is delayed because this matter is under consideration of cabinet committee.

Applications received for Langerpura and Thotha satellite towns are 2264 and 89 while plots available are 1652 and 405 respectively.

Applicants of 1 kanal plots for langerpura are 331 but available plots are 120, and 25 in thotha for 14 plots.

For 10 marla plots, there are 1197 applicants but plots available are 647, same as 521 applications for 7 marla plots but available plots are 416.

DAM has received amount of 250.795 million PKR in shape of Pay orders and Demand Drafts but this amount is not yet submitted to any bank.

While talking to delegation Chairman DAM said,” It was unfortunate that when the land was acquired in Langerpura and Thotha, it was decided to give 20% land to previous owners despite the compensation of land acquired was paid.”t the land acquired after court decision given against reference filed.