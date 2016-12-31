Plight of transgender community

Faiza Mahnoor Arshad

Via email

There are approximately 500,000 ‘third-gender’ or transgender nationals in our country and it was only in 2012 that this group was given a couple of lawful rights. Be that as it may, regrettably, these laws exist only on paper. Everyday a transgender baby is given away mercilessly. What we as a whole don’t comprehend is that not complying with our sexual orientation marks does not imply that individual is by one means or the other peeled off of any ability, expertise and the capability to think and work. What we have to acknowledge is that they are people; they additionally merit a typical life. These are some truly grave issues that individuals are thinking about, particularly in light of the fact that it is hard to disclose things to individuals driven for the most part by deception and absence of information. This frequently prompts to social prohibition and denies group individuals from an opportunity to lead better life.

Be that as it may, the individuals who are focused on making a change and battling shame on the planet appear to do their best to improve it. Take for example Pakistan’s first ‘transgender’ and individuals’ rights activist who has adopted modelling as profession. Recently, she did a photo shoot and drew attention of media, both print and electronic. She looked stunning. The other case is that of mosques for transgender community. If they don’t have a mosque of their own where will they go to offer prayer? Likewise, in 2012 National Identity Cards were issued to the transgender community where they were considered as the ‘third gender’. Jobs are being provided. A scholarship program has been started for those individuals who couldn’t continue their education. If given a chance, transgender community can bring a change to our society which men/women have failed to bring.