Plight of the people

At the time of creation of Pakistan it was perceived that the new state would provide social justice and financial equality to its citizens but this dream did not come true .The ruling class is becoming richer day by day while it is becoming harder for common man to meet the both ends. Majority of people have no civil rights. They are deprived of basic needs of life i.e. adequate food, water, energy, security and employment. The harsh fact is that all governments, whether democratic or military, always play with statistics and tell the nation that we are better off under their regime than the previous ones. Instead of providing justice, improving economic conditions of the masses and decreasing class difference in society, they are busy in finding legs to stand upon their lies as truth.

It is also a bitter reality that every third Pakistani citizen is living below the poverty line. According to SDPI’s study 36% in Balochistan, 23% in Sindh, 22% in KP and 19% in Punjab are trapped in the clutches of poverty.

In all the fields of life there is dual system one for upper class and second for common people. For instance there are private educational institutions and nursing homes, for wealthy people, equipped with modern facilities while on the other hand government schools, colleges and hospitals are not more than a stigma in the name of facilities.

The life whether in villages or cities is not less than a torment for people. In rural areas farmers are slaves of landlords they cultivate the land but have no share in the earning, while in cities different mafias have made the people hostage. Hoarding, adulteration of food, land grabbing and extortion is common in urban areas. These crimes are increasing day by day because gangsters have political support therefore majority of citizens find no way to secure themselves against influential criminals.

Merit and rule of law are essential elements for social justice. Jinnah was staunch supporter of rule of law and deadly against nepotism. Once he said “… the evil of nepotism and jobbery … must be crushed relentlessly” while in Pakistan there exists no merit the concept of supremacy of law is dream for citizens. It is a common practice in Pakistan that the powerful go unpunished even if involved in heinous crimes because there are loopholes in our justice system while poor are compelled to face the punishment of those sins they don’t commit. Due to bad condition of civil rights last year Pakistan was placed on number four in the list of worst countries.

If we want that Jinnah’s dream about Pakistan may come true we will have to eliminate VIP culture and for this purpose we will have to take some concrete steps. For instance it should be mandatory for ministers, MP’s and high officials that they will enrol their children in government schools and colleges similarly they and their families should not be allowed to go abroad for treatment. MP’s pay should be the same as that of ordinary government servants. Public access to high officials should be made easy. Judicial system should be overhauled and number of judges must be increased so that speedy justice may become possible.

ASIM IQBAL

Rawalpindi

