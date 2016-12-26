Plight of National Highway linking Karachi airport with main industrial area

Staff Reporter

The 25 kilometer National Highway, starting from Karachi Airport and linking the main industrial hub of Karachi, is in a state of disrepair. It has been in this deplorable condition for a year now, reflecting the criminal negligence of the authorities. The government of Sindh seems least bothered about the deteriorating business atmosphere in the city, causing serious damage to the more than 60% contribution made by the city to the national economy in terms of revenue.

Being the main artery connecting the industrial zone, the National Highway provides a wide range of job opportunities to thousands of residents. Not only that, Landhi, Bin Qasim and Korangi being connected to this highway have around 500 industries covering manufacturing sectors like steel, light engineering, power generation, etc. Restricting the road for these money-making industries is hampering the overall growth of the business sector and badly affecting the already scarce employment opportunities.

The present depleted condition of the road is the outcome of the cumulative negligence and irresponsibility shown by the Sindh government. The miserable condition of the National Highway is not due to a dearth of financial resources. Rather, ample funds have been earmarked in the budget of 2016 for construction and upkeep of roads and transport links.

Under the ADP (Annual Development Program), the Sindh government has already allocated Rs 22.4 billion for roads and highways along with Rs 3.7 billion added funds under Maintenance and Repair. In addition, the former Sindh Finance Minister, and now Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, stated while presenting the Sindh Budget 2016 in the Provincial Assembly that Rs 10 billion had been allocated for the revamping of Karachi out of which Rs 3.4 billion was for construction and maintenance of roads and infrastructure.