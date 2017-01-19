Plight of detainees in IHK jails denounced

Shutdown in Gawkadal on Saturday

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has appealed to the international community and human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of illegally detained pro-freedom leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

The APHC Spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were prolonging their detention on one pretext or the other. It said that more than 900 innocent citizens including 300 youth were detained under infamous Public Safety Act in different jails and police lock-ups. The spokesman added that these detainees were being subjected to severe torture and vengeance.

The APHC pointed out that Mehbooba Mufti-led administration was practically non-existent as all decisions were taken in power corridors in New Delhi. The puppet administration, it added, is so incompetent that it cannot release even a single detainee.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement called for a complete shutdown in GawKadal and adjacent areas of Srinagar on Saturday to pay tributes to the Gawkadal massacre victims. The leadership also called for strikes on the massacre anniversaries in Handwara and Kupwara on January 25 and 27 respectively.

The leadership deplored the statement of puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that tens of thousands of Indian troops, stationed in Kashmir, would continue to enjoy immunity from any accountability for their actions.

The illegally detained senior Hurriyet leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib and Farida Behanji in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the three recently-martyred youth Aadil Ahmad Reshi, Abid Ahmad Sheikh and Masood Ahmad Shah. They vowed to pursue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs at all costs.

Muslim Personal Law Board of Jammu and Kashmir in a statement raised concern about threat to lives of Grand Mufti of Kashmir Mufti Bashiruddin and his deputy Mufti Nasirul Islam.—KMS