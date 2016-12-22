Plessis loses appeal against ball-tampering conviction

Karachi

Faf du Plessis’ appeal against the conviction of ball-tampering has been rejected by judicial commissioner Michael Beloff. The newly confirmed South African Test captain remained guilty of breaching Law 42.3 and the sanction initially imposed on him by match referee Andy Pycroft – 100% of his match fee from the Hobart Test and three demerit points – stood. Du Plessis escaped the more serious sanction of a match ban.

Du Plessis was originally found guilty of altering the condition of the ball on November 22, after video footage revealed he used his saliva to shine it while also sucking on a mint. He announced his intention to appeal immediately.

The hearing was held on Monday in Dubai, with du Plessis participating via video link. It lasted two-and-a-half hours and Beloff reserved judgement until Wednesday afternoon.

In a 14-page judgment, which outlined the arguments made by du Plessis’s legal counsel and the ICC, Beloff found that du Plessis, “applied the substance to the match ball and did so intentionally,” and “endorsed,” the guilty verdict. Beloff found no need to alter the sanction. He took into consideration du Plessis’ 14 years of experience as a first-class cricketer, that he was a role model and that he had already suffered damage to his reputation when considering whether to amend the punishment.

Beloff did not buy the argument that there was uncertainty over the ball-tampering law itself. CSA had asked the ICC to clarify the words “artificial substance,” and several South African players pointed out that they take the field with various things – from energy drinks to biltong – in their mouths and would therefore be applying residue from that to the ball throughout the match.

Although Beloff acknowledged that the law itself does not define the word artificial, he cited a dictionary definition of it, which du Plessis accepted. “As to what is an artificial substance, neither Code, Law nor Guidance define it. The adjective “artificial” is ordinarily used as the opposite of natural. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as “made or produced by human beings rather than occurring Naturally” which the Appellant was prepared to accept. There is nothing in the regulatory context to require, in my view, any alternative or different definition.”

So Beloff concluded du Plessis had applied an artificial substance to the ball because his saliva had come into contact with a mint. “The saliva/mint or the combination thereof was an “artificial substance” (although the saliva per se is not). If the drinking of gin is prohibited it is not a defence to say that it was mixed with tonic.”

Beloff also did not distinguish between ball-shining and ball-tampering, as du Plessis had suggested, and ruled any artificial substance applied to the ball changed its condition and since du Plessis did so “intentionally,” he was found guilty.

“The consequence of his (du Plessis’) action was to alter the condition of the ball (or was likely to do) in the relevant sense, that is to say, it altered the status quo ante of the match ball (i.e. 12 its condition prior to the polishing). Whether that can be described as maintenance (i.e. restoring the ball to its pristine condition) or enhancement, (i.e. improving its condition from what it was prior to shining), matters not,” Beloff wrote.

The ICC welcomed the decision after CEO David Richardson earlier expressed his “disappointment,” that du Plessis had decided to appeal. Richardson had laid the initial charge against du Plessis when video evidence emerged after the window for the umpires to report any wrongdoing had passed.

“It is the duty of the ICC to ensure fair play on the cricket field. Although it was not picked up by the umpires at the time, when the incident came to our attention subsequently, we felt it was our responsibility to lay a charge in this case because the ICC can’t let such an obvious breach of this Law pass without taking any action,” Richardson said. “We are pleased that both the Match Referee and Mr Beloff QC have agreed with our interpretation of the Laws and hope that this serves as a deterrent to all players not to engage in this sort of unfair practice in the future.”

Richardson was open to a discussion on whether more guidelines were necessary to define ball-tampering but stressed the law was clear in its current form. “It goes without saying that we will be reviewing the outcome to determine if any additional guidelines are needed to provide further clarity to the players and umpires around this type of offence. However we are satisfied that the Law is clear and is implemented consistently.”

This left Du Plessis one demerit point away from missing a match. Any Level 2 offence – ranging from dissent to public criticism of a match-related incident – could lead to him facing suspension.—AFP