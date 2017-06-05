Pledges to save Mother Earth

IN the face of US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate change pact, China and Europe at a summit in Brussels renewed their pledges Friday to the Paris accord to save the Mother Earth. As a matter of fact, climate change has emerged as a greater security threat than terrorism given how it can affect the future policies and economies of the globe.

The US had agreed to a 26 to 28 per cent reduction in carbon emissions to below 2005 levels, by 2025. However, the other day President Donald Trump while living up to its character announced withdrawal from the Paris Treaty, much to the dismay and anguish of not only the whole world but also its own people as the US state governors, city mayors and powerful companies while standing in defiance pledged to meet greenhouse gas emissions regardless of Trump’s decision. Those polluting the earth the most are required to play more leading role in efforts to tackle the problem facing the whole humanity, especially the consequences of which will be hardest for developing and poor countries. It is matter of great satisfaction that China and the European countries while understanding the sensitivity of the situation renewed their pledges to cut down fossil fuels. Indeed a cooperative and integrated approach especially on the part of influential countries is need of the hour to successfully take forward the efforts towards securing the future of our planet and next generations. We will also ask Trump to review his decision and join the bandwagon of climate friendly countries, which in the words of German chancellor is akin to preserve our creation.

