Pledge renewed at rallies to work for working class welfare

Islamabad

Labour Day was observed on Monday across Pakistan to express solidarity and to honour the rights of labour class. Special rallies, seminars, publications, television programs and skits renewed pledge to work for the welfare and protection of rights of the working class. Rallies have been taken out in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Khanewal Sargodha, Sukkur and other cities.

The programs and rallies will remind that workers serving in all sectors of the economy that they are still the most powerful segment of society and need only unity among their ranks to attain their due rights. Meanwhile, in this connection, special programmes to create awareness about workers’ rights and to highlight dignity of hard-work have been arranged.

According to reports from Peshawar a big rally was held in support of labouers in connection with International Labour Day observed here on Monday. The people were holding placards and banners inscribed with pro-labour slogans.

Like elsewhere in the country, International Labour Day was observed throughout Azad Kashmir on Monday to pay tribute to labourers of Chicago who rendered their lives for rights of laborers in 1876.

Rallies and public meetings were organized by political parties, labour organizations and others in connection with labor day in all major cities and towns of Azad Kashmir including capital Muzaffarabad. In Muzaffarabad, a joint rally was organized at upper Adda led by President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK chapter Chaudhry Latif Akbar participated by a large number of general public and employees of public and private sector.

The participants marched on different streets in main Bazaar and later turn into a public meeting at upper Ada where speakers highlighted the importance of the day and demanded different measures for the betterment of working conditions and increase in minimum wages of labourers.

President Pakistan Peoples Party Ch. Latif Akbar said his party was established on the philosophy of improving the conditions of lower class and was representing the labour class and will safeguard rights of the laborers.

Like elsewhere in the globe, the World Labour Day was observed in Khanewal on Monday. In this connection, worker unions staged a rally in front of local press club. Council chairman Mukhtiar Ahmad and other union leaders led the walk. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers paid rich tribute to labourers for their role in the development of the country. They demanded the government to implement minimum wages policy.

A big rally was organized by All Ittefaq Rickshaw Drivers Union which started from Khayyam Chowk and concluded at Company Bagh Sargodha after passing throught different bazaars of the city.

While workers of Pakistan Peoples Party led by former state minister Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi and Malik Hamid Nawaz Awan organised a rally which started from people’s secretariat and concluded in front of Sargodha Press Club.

In Sukkur trade unions held rallies and meetings to pay homage to the heroes of Chicago, USA who rendered their lives for the rights of labours in 1886. They vowed to continue their mission.

Labour Unions of the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Pakistan Railways, Pakustan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Home Based Workers Association and other Trade Unions held separate rallies at Jinnah Chowk and Clock tower Sukkur which after passing through main streets terminated at Sukkur Press Club. Leaders also addressed the rally.

Leaders of the unions, paid tributes to the martyred of Chicago and vowed to continue their mission. Labour leaders of the SEPCO Shuja Ghumro urged the workers to promote brotherhood, unity and congenial atmosphere in the working places to boost production.

The “International Labour Day” was also observed Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Noshehroferoze, Jaccabaabd and other districts of Upper Sindh on Monday to commemorate the valuable sacrifices of Chicago martyrs, rendered for the cause of workers.

Rallies were taken out and seminars and walks were organized where trade union leaders highlighted the problems of the working class and urged the government to take maximum measures to mitigate their suffering.—APP