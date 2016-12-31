Plebiscite is the solution to Kashmir: Rashid

Pampore

Awami Itihad Party chairman and rebel Langate legislator Engineer Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that there was no solution to Kashmir issue other than holding a plebiscite.

He said that if Narendra Modi was claiming that Pakistan administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were the integral parts of India, he must act and prove his claim right.

“If Modi is sincere in his claims then he must allow plebiscite and let the people of these areas decide where to go,” he said, adding if people choose India then he was right and if they go the other way he must respect the decision.

Rashid said this during interaction with people of different sections of life at Khankahbagh in Pampore town.

He said that he would take up the issue of plebiscite in the forthcoming session of the assembly and would not talk about pellet guns and piling of people in jails.

“There is one and only one solution. Only one slogan overweighs all others, and that is our right to plebiscite,” said Rashid. He said the effort must be initiated to address the main problem and not the subsidiary ones. While criticizing Delhi’s role he said that he was not a daily wager of Delhi in Kashmir but represents the people of Kashmir and would talk about them.

While castigating self rule agenda of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) he said the party patrons have achieved the goal of “self-rule”. “First it was Mufti Sayeed, now it is Mehbooba Mufti and even the male heir Tasaduq Mufti was enjoying his share (of power),” he said.—KR