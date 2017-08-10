Pleas challenging Nawaz GT Road rally rejected

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared two petitions challenging Nawaz Sharif’s plan to go to Lahore via the GT Road unmaintainable. One of the petitions was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer Usman Saeed Basra. In his judgment, reserved a day earlier, Justice Aamer Farooq dismissed the petitions terming them unmaintainable. According to the petitioner, the rally is an effort to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court (SC) and pressurise the accountability court set to hear the National Accountability Bureau’s references against the Sharif family.—TNS