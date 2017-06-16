Plea moved in court for details of ‘charity plots’ allotted by CDA

Zubair Qureshi

A petitioner has sought details of the plots allotted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for purpose of charity, education, health and public welfare. The petitioner earlier sought the same details from the CDA as it is the relevant forum for such information, however, the authority didn’t respond to his queries and he has to move a plea in the Islamabad High Court seeking directions for the CDA to provide details. The Authority has been asked how many charity plots it has allotted for education and health purposes since 1990.

Whether public at large is being facilitated by these charitable plots and whether these plots can be sold and transferred as per CDA policy, it has been further asked. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC will take up the matter today (Friday). The petitioner Anjum Mubasher Mughal through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry advocate has cited Capital Development Authority (CDA) through its Chairman as respondent.

The petition in his petition has submitted that in Article 19-A of the Constitution “Every Citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to the regulations and reasonable restrictions imposed by the law.” Under this law, CDA is bound to provide information to the petitioner as it involves a matter of public importance. The petitioner has prayed to the court to direct the respondents to provide relevant information to the petitioner in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.