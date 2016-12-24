Plea bargain only option to get back public money: DG NAB

Quetta

Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Major (R) Tariq Mehmood Malik said plea bargain (PB) was the only option to get back the looted money of the people of Balochistan from accused of the mega corruption case.

“Through PB, NAB has been able to recover approximately Rs 3 billion against Rs 2.24 billion embezzled in Balochistan mega corruption scam,” he said in a statement. The NAB, he said, made a history by recovering Rs 3 billion. The recovered amount would be handed over to the Balochistan government enabling it to spend it on the welfare of the people of Balochsitan.

“The amount misappropriated from the local government funds was meant for the uplift projects of Balochsitan and as per law and plea bargain was the only speediest option to take back this money from the accused paving way for the government to spend this money on the welfare of the people of Balochistan.”

Refuting media reports about the volume of amount involved in the mega corruption case, the DG NAB clarified that an amount of Rs 6 billion was allocated in budget for the year 2015-16 as grant-in-aid to the local councils for salary, non-salary expenditure and development of local councils.

He said the NAB received an information that local government funds were being deviated in huge quantities to some specific constituencies and were being embezzled. An inquiry was initiated in May 2016 on M.C Mach and Khaliqabad during which it was established that an amount of Rs 2.31 billion had been released to both committees, he added.

When physical trail of the amount released was conducted, he said it transpired that entire amount had been credited into six bank accounts of contractors, whereas on ground there was no physical expenditure/project.

Further investigation, he said, revealed that the amount was being released directly on the request of administrator to Secretary Finance and Advisor Finance bypassing the Local Government Department.

After scrutiny of all records, he said ground check of the area was conducted which revealed that an amount of Rs 2.24 billion had been embezzled. The trail of the six bank accounts further revealed that the amount was being used for purchase of the 11 properties which was later surrendered to NAB by the benamirdaar account holders. The value of surrendered property stood about 1 billion.

During further investigation, it was established that money was also transferred to 26 accounts of Contractor Sohail Shah which was established as kickbacks and commission.—APP