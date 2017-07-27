PLDDB to plant 100,000 trees

Staff Reporter

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board (PLDDB) with the cooperation of Punjab Forest Department will plant 100,000 trees of various kinds in the monsoon season at Livestock Experiment Station (LES) Khizerabad. In this connection, a simple but impressive ceremony was held at the LES Farm Khizerabad. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PLDDB/Provincial Minister for Labour, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that pollution was an international dilemma and only trees could reduce the increasing carbon dioxide level in the environment.

He said that trees were main source of clean and healthy environment and also a big source of revenue as now a days wood was more costly than iron due to lack of forests.

He further stated that provincial government was striving to increase the jungles in the province.

Talking on the occasion, MPA Saira Iftikhar, Director PLDDB said that they have planned different varieties of saplings including Shisham (Delbergiasissoo) Kikar (Vachellianitlotica) Moringa and Shahtoot (Mulberry) and other recommended verities by Forest Department will be planted. She further said that they are planting dual purpose verities as trees may also be utilized as fodder of sheep herd and some verities are crop friendly.