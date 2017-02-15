Players must respect game: Sangakkara

Dubai—Karachi Kings’ skipper, Kumar Sangakkara has coined the fixing accident as an unfortunate one and has stated that it is players’ responsibility to respect the game.

Sangakkara told Khaleej Times that the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and anti-corruption unit (ACU) for keeping cricket clean must be appreciated.

“Players must feel a responsibility to respect the game,” said Sangakkara. “The vigilance of PCB and its ACU prevented corruption [in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)] by suspending two players of Islamabad United [Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif].”

“The authorities in place are doing a great job. It is unfortunate that such a thing happened,” he added.

Islamabad United’s batting duo of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended for being allegedly involved in match fixing. Other than him, several players are under investigation in the ongoing fixing saga.

Moreover, PCB has provisionally suspended left-handed opener Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket over allegedly asking Sharjeel and Khalid to meet a bookie.—AFP

Related