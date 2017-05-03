Play staged to mark Int’l Labour Day

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A play ‘Mehnat ka Paseena’ was staged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to show solidarity with the labour class here on Monday night at its auditorium.

The play staged in connection with International Labour Day was written by senior artist Anjum Malik. Senator Najma Hameed was the chief guest while Chairman UC Gujar Khan Raja Irfan, former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The story of the play revolves around a labour class family having a young daughter waiting to be wed facing financial issues while the family of groom are demanding dowry unable to meet their demand.

The artists, Hameed Babar, Anjum Malik, Shahzad Mughal, Severa Shahzadi, Shama Niazi, Agha Pervaiz, Imran Rushdi, Sobia Saleem and Yasir Ali acted in the play.

Addressing at the occasion, Senator Najma Hameed said the economic policies of the government would lessen poverty in the country.

Chairman UC Raja Irfan, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.