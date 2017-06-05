Play your part in budget session

TRADTIONALLY, general discussion on the budget starts in the National Assembly with a comprehensive speech by the Opposition leader which not only carries criticism on different budgetary proposals but also some concrete suggestions for inclusion in the final finance bill. However, this time the Opposition boycott for not allowing their speeches telecast live on the state media left the speaker with no other option but to start discussion from the treasury benches.

In our view Khurshid Shah is fully justified in his demand of live telecast of parliamentary leaders speeches as the people too really want to know the performance of the Opposition and that how they are representing aspirations and will of the people in Parliament. In fact there is precedence when the Opposition leader’s budget speech was broadcast live in 2015. On special occasions, speeches of not only finance minister but also other cabinet members are broadcast on the PTV and Radio Pakistan — two state institutions being run on taxpayers’ money and they should be fully independent to give proper coverage to the Opposition. Having said that, we will also ask Opposition leader, who indeed has always tried to maintain decorum in the House, not to forget his responsibilities vis-à-vis the budget session in which the Opposition has to forcefully highlight weaknesses of the finance bill and propose recommendations aimed at welfare of the common man. Just in the adjacent upper house, the Opposition up till now has proposed some very concrete proposals such as reducing tax ratio on farmers’ loans and increasing salaries of government employees by twenty percent. As Opposition in the NA has already spent the last week in boycott, their protest stand registered. In greater interest of the public, we, therefore, would urge the Opposition to return to the house and put forward genuine suggestions for inclusion in the budget. As far as their speeches are concerned, those sitting in the press gallery will fully cover them if the Opposition while rising above political point scoring furnished some really people oriented proposals. The Opposition’s main focus should now be on getting their recommendations and those of the upper house incorporated in the budget as this performance of theirs would be appreciated by the people at large.

Related