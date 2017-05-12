Play ‘Pani Pani Rey’ staged at RAC

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has arranged a stage play “Pani Pani Rey” based on social issue for promoting family drama.

The play was written by Yar Muhammad and directed by Aftab Anwar while senior artists Hameed Babar, Yar Muhammad, Aftab Anwar, Shahzad Pappu, Naeem Bubba and others were included in the cast of the play.

Social worker Amjad Alvi was chief guest on the occasion. The story was about the people who tell lie to maintain status and always tell lie to conceal their lies.—APP