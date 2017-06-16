Plan9 under umbrella of PITB set to bring ‘Launchpad 10’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Plan9, PITB’S Technology Incubator is buzzing with excitement as the team is set to bring The Launchpad 10. From being a newbie in 2012 to now, a leading incubator, Plan9 has come a long way and this can be accessed from the fact that today, Plan9 brought the entrepreneurial dream to the country and slowly, that is turning to reality. Plan9 has received more than 3000 applications from all over Pakistan per Launchpad.

Incubators have already been launched all over the country, and people are more open to the idea of running their own businesses while working on diverse technologies. Plan9 has been able to instill this thought process that the younger generation can maintain and run their own businesses. Plan9 has always remained ahead and has taken inspiration from Silicon Valley, in terms of operations. It has been inviting young and creative minds for five years to unleash their potential and turn their passion into business.

We believe that it is time for you to unleash your creativity and bring to light your brilliant idea, which is your passion.

Plan9’s biggest event, The Launchpad, is held semi-annually and consists various activities, including, screening, workshops, talks and final presentations which are replicated in 3 major cities of Pakistan – Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad Plan9 also has a number of global players on board including; Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.—PR