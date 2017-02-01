Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja Wednesday directed the Traffic Police to formulate a comprehensive plan to avoid traffic mess on city roads.

Chairing a meeting held here to discuss increasing traffic jams on various roads in the city he said, all out efforts should be made to mitigate the problems of motorists particularly on congested roads. The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Irfan Tariq, City Traffic Officer (CTO), Yousaf Ali Shahid, District Police Officer, Jhelum, Asad Alvi and Deputy Superintendents of Police.

The CPO and CTO gave detailed briefing on traffic situation and problems being faced to ease traffic flow on city roads. The RPO directed the authorities to devise a comprehensive traffic plan to control traffic load and it should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He instructed to deploy traffic wardens particularly on Murree Road, Mall Road and Airport Road in different shifts. These roads should also be divided into sections and a DSP level officer should supervise every shift while an inspector rank officer should be Incharge of every section.

The RPO said, two mobile vehicles of district police should also be present on all important roads, in addition to the deployment of traffic police. He directed to take strict action in accordance with the law without any discrimination against under age drivers and those driving without number plates and vehicles having tinted glasses.

Muhammad Wisal asked to run a campaign on media to create awareness about traffic rules.