Plan Int’l provides platform for youth empowerment

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Conference on Opportunities and Challenges for Sindh in Vision 2025 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) “Making Youth Part of Policy Making Process” was organized by Plan International Pakistan in collaboration with SDG Watch Coalition Sindh Chapter. The objective of this conference was to create opportunities for young people to be involved in influencing, shaping, designing and contributing to policy and the development of services.

This conference brought together Donors, CSOs, Policy makers, Policy practitioners and Youth representatives, who collectively showed their commitment towards achieving the sustainable development goals in Pakistan by 2030.

“Young people have experiences unique to their situations, and they have views and ideas that derive from their experiences. They are social actors with skills and capacities to bring about constructive resolutions to their own problems”, said Imran Yusuf Shami, Country Director Plan International Pakistan in his message

Members of the provincial Assembly; Ms. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Ms. Khair un Nisa Mughal, Mr. Shafi Muhammmad Jamot, Mr. Ameer Haider Shah Sherazi Mr. Murtaza Baloch participated in the conference, showing government’s commitment towards inclusion of youth in policy making processes.

Pakistan requires prioritizing of SDGs to articulate step-by-step advancement over the course of 15 years. Government has to develop SDGs national plans with national targets, integrating economic, social and environmental aspects to achieve sustainable development.

Youth representatives; Ms.Rabial, Mr Kamran and Mr Tanveer emphasized the importance of achieving Goal 4 of SDG i.e. Quality Education, which is the foremost important step towards sustainability. They also demanded youth’s participation in policy making, especially in the committees and SDGs coordinating units.