Plan finalized to cope with flood situation during Monsoon: Chairman WASA

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zia Ullah Shah has said that a plan has been finalized to cope with any flood situation during Monsoon.

He said, the city has been divided into four zones where special centers have been set up to facilitate the residents particularly of low lying areas and provide them relief in case of any emergency. The Chairman said, the centers have been set up at Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, Dewatering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units, he added.

Similarly monitoring of Nullah Leh water level is continuously being carried out, he said adding, Secretary Housing Punjab has also inspected the arrangements made for the Monsoon season and reviewed emergency plan finalized in this regard.

The Chairman told that a special monitoring unit under the supervision of Rescue-1122 has been set up at Municipal Corporation Office with alert teams of WASA, WAPDA, Sui Gas and Rescue-1122.

He said, in case of any emergency, quick response would be given to avoid any human and property loss. Zia Ullah Shah urged the residents to cooperate with WASA and not to throw solid waste and garbage in Nullah Leh.

He directed the WASA authorities to remain alert during Monsoon season and ensure that all machinery and equipment be kept in operational condition. He said, all possible resources should be made available to facilitate the people during any emerging situation.