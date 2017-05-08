Plan finalised for developing agri sector on modern lines

Sialkot

The Punjab government has made a three-year plan for developing agriculture sector on modern lines and introducing an advance irrigation system in the province.

Sources in Agriculture Department told APP here on Sunday that introduction of modern agriculture and irrigation techniques would enhance per acre yield and improve economic conditions of farming community.

The government would spend over Rs 2 billion for promoting modern agriculture and drip sprinkler irrigation and solar systems would be installed on 10,000 acres of land.—APP