Plan devised for census

Hafizabad

A comprehensive plan has been chalked out by the district administration to hold the census from March 15 to April 15 in the district.

In this connection, a meeting of the district administration was held in which it was stated that in the first phase, the census would be completed from March 15 to April 15 in 957 blocks, each consisting of 200 to 250 houses, in the district.

As many as 22 charge supervisors, 160 circle supervisors and 527 enumerators would be deputed to hold census besides setting up special control room each in assistant commissioner Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian offices while a district control room would be set up in the DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Asif Tufail has directed the concerned officials to make all necessary arrangements till February 15 for the national census in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the district heads of several departments at DC Office Sialkot here on Thursday, he reviewed different proposals for holding census.—APP