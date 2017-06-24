PkMAP lawmaker runs over policeman

Quetta

A police constable was killed on Tuesday as a Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) lawmaker ran him over in Quetta. PkMAP legislator and Public Accounts Committee chairman Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s vehicle hit constable Haji Atta Ullah when he was performing traffic duties at Shaheed Faraz Sunbel Chowk on Tuesday evening.

“The injured constable was taken to Civil Hospital but succumbed to injuries while on the way to the trauma centre,” police sources said . The body of the victim was later handed over to his heirs.

SSP Traffic Nazeer Kurd said: “Achakzai was driving the vehicle himself and we are investigating the incident.” However, the police has lodged a case against unknown persons.

Born in 1962 in Gulistan, Achakzai is an agriculturist by profession. From 2002 to 2007, he served as an MPA in Balochistan Assembly.

