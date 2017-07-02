PKLI phase-I to be completed by end of 2017: Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplant & Research Institute (PKLI) is a flagship project of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and its first phase would be completed by end of 2017.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of steering committee on hepatitis control, along with Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir at PKLI, here on Saturday.He hoped that the first liver transplant would be carried out in December 2017. He said that hepatitis filter clinics were being set up under the umbrella of PKLI in 25 districts, which would start working in the current year.

These would be satellite clinics attached with the main filter clinic at Bedian Road. Both the health departments of Punjab would extend all-out support to these filter clinics.Besides Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, President PKLI Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar, Special Secretary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Zahida Sarwar, Additional Secretary Health Technical Prof Dr Ahsan Altaf and other members of PKLI attended the meeting.

Later, talking to the media, Kh Salman Rafique said that Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab would revamp the buildings of filter clinics where it would be required. The meeting also deliberated on different issues including bulk procurement of medicines for hepatitis patients. Kh. Salman Rafique directed that a meeting of the officers of P&D, Finance and Specialized Healthcare Department as well as Primary & Secondary Health Department should be called in the next week to finalise all arrangements for the purpose.