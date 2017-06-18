PKLI first phase of 150-bed to be completed by December: minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique Saturday said the construction work on Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplant and Research Institute (PKLI) is going on accordance with timeline and the first phase of 150-bed of the project will be completed by December. He stated this while talking to the media after presiding over the meeting of steering committee on PKLI at the site office on Bedian Road. He said total cost of the project was Rs 20 billion whereas by the end of this month near about Rs 6 billion would be spent. Infrastructure Development Authority IDAP GM Naveed Tariq briefed the meeting regarding the pace of work and update the meeting regarding progress of procurement of biomedical equipments. He informed that the construction work on Phase-I under Package-A of PKLI would hopefully be completed by the end of November and it would be inaugurated by December 25. He informed that advertisement regarding the procurement of medical equipments had been done and the procurement orders would be issued in August. The meeting reviewed the working on construction/widening of approach roads to the PKLI, arrangements for heavy connections of electricity, water, sewerage, sui gas etc. The officers of the concerned departments updated the steering committee regarding the said arrangements. The arrangements for landscaping and tree plantation also came under discussion. Earlier, Kh. Salman Rafique distributed certificates among the medical officers who completed training in the hepatitis prevention and treatment clinic of PKLI.