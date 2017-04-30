PJDP to uproot corruption

Waheed Phulpoto

Shikarpur

The former Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and the president Pakistan Justice Democratic Party (PJDP), Chaudhary Muhammad Iftikhar has expressed his satisfaction over the Judgments announced by five justices of Supreme Court relating to Panama Leak and money laundering allegations against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Saturday.

Replying to a question about the report of Dawn leaks matter, he regretted that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not seemed sincere to publish the report publicly made by JIT relating to the Dawn leaks to inform the elected representatives as well as the general public in order to know them that what was mentioned in the report.

However, he while expressing his deep concerns over the attitude of Mian Nawaz Sharif towards negligence for declaring the report because of he was perhaps involved in making his strategy to give protection and relief to his close aides and powerful personalities from the involvement in Dawn leaks.

To another question, Chaudhary Muhammad Iftikhar claimed that he will try his best to overcome the outstanding people’s problems and uproot the corruption culture from the country and to provide legal protection of life, honour and property to the people of the country as well as he with the support of his political party all the legal and moral steps would be taken for stability of the democratic process in order to provide fundamental and democratic rights to be availed by the people.

However, the president of Pakistan Justice Democratic Party has demanded of Prime Minister to publish Dawn leaks report publicly.