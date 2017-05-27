Pizza Hut opens another branch

Staff Reporter

Karachi

After successfully making its place in the heart of customers, Pizza Hut continues to grow into Pakistan’s biggest restaurant chain by opening its new outlet in Clifton Block 2, Karachi.

Boasting 73 outlets in twenty four cities, Pizza Hut ensures to deliver the best food experience to its customers throughout Pakistan. Pizza Hut understands the importance of providing a warm and welcoming environment and also knowing where your food comes from; which is why catering customers with good quality ingredients always comes first.

“We’re expected to provide top-notch restaurant quality food and so far we’ve delivered. Pizza Hut is a casual dining chain that never compromise on quality. Our customers deserve the best experience and great value for money so it is up to us to deliver upon that. No challenge is too great for us and we’re pleased to be opening our 73rd store in Karachi.” shared Aqueel Hassan, CEO MCR Pvt Ltd.

“We try to give the Pizza Hut customers a whole new food experience, regularly bringing new and exciting products. We are known to be leading innovators in the food industry, therefore we want to keep our customers happy and satisfied.” expressed Marya Khan, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer (CMIO) MCR Pvt Ltd.