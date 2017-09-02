Pivotal role of Punjab Chief Minister for medical sciences

Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

Punjab is the most Modern Province of Pakistan where population of Around 130 Million whereas as a developing country is struggling in many fields in which the health system has suffered a lot, resulting in a 122 rank out of 190 countries. Where the main province of the Country under the stunning leadership of Mian Shahbaz Sharif who is leading in healthcare delivery system and medical education. I am pleased to learn that due to robust system presently the doctors are available at rural and basic health centers with provision of free medicine to the ailing humanity.

Projects like (PKLI) Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute are going to provide international level facilities to epidemic diseases in the province like hepatitis B & C. Punjab emergency services and Punjab Healthcare Commission are already taking leading role for other provinces. The current leadership of health department Khawaja Salman Rafique, Health Minister Punjab and Secretary Health Syed Najam Ahmad Shah have futuristic visionary approach under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Shareef who believe in strengthening of the system. Medical Education of Pakistan and Province need revamping to achieve the international standards.

Revolutionary steps are being taken to provide the dynamic leadership to the medical universities of Punjab. The interviews for three main medical universities of Lahore have already been conducted and it is expected that the appointments of new Vice Chancellors will take these universities to the new heights. The King Edward Medical University came into being as Lahore Medical College in the year 1860 and named after King Edward the then King of Britain in the year 1911. It was given the status of medical university on 12th May, 2005. The Mayo Hospital came into being in 1871, which was the biggest hospital of the university.

Despite the oldest medical institution of the country, it stands at No. 6 in the list of medical universities of the country. The second Medical University of Lahore is Fatima Jinnah Medical University, which came into being just after the inception of Pakistan in the year 1947 due to the efforts of Prof. Shujaat Hussain and other senior professors. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah named it after her sister’s name Fatima Jinnah. It was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Khawaja Nazim Uddin in the year 1949. It was given the status of Medical University in the year 2015.

The third Medical University is the University of Health Sciences, which came into being in the year 2002 which is the product of sincere efforts of Prof. Mahmood Ahmad. Now UHS has attained 2nd position after Aga Khan Medical University in the ranking of medical universities in Pakistan. The basic difference between college and university is that, in college only knowledge is taught whereas new research with modern trends is included with knowledge in university teaching. The system of ranking by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is based on research which carries 41 marks, teaching quality carries 30 marks, quality assurance carries 15 marks, finance and facilities carry 10 marks, and social integration / community development carry 4 marks.

The Aga Khan University got 100 % marks whereas UHS and KEMU carry 83.54 & 53.62 marks respectively. FJMU is one of the nascent universities. It is worth mentioning that none of the universities of Pakistan is included in first 500 universities of the World. The academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty / student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio play important roles in University ranking at international level. In the recent interviews around 30 professors contested for each university. The search committee certainly tried to find out such experts who can improve these universities in accordance with international standards and HEC requirements.

The search committee shortlisted the existing Vice Chancellor of UHS Prof. Junaid Sarfraz Khan along with Prof. Javed Akram and Prof. Sardar Fakhar Imam later on the names of Prof. Mahmood Shaukat, ex-Principal, AIMC and Prof. Kazi Muhammad Saeed, VC, KEMU also included in shortlisted candidates. For FJMU the names of Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Aamer Zaman Khan and Prof. Kazi Muhammad Saeed were shortlisted whereas for KEMU the names of Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, Prof. Sultan Ayub Meo and Prof. Farid Ahmed Khan were shortlisted. Undoubtedly, their capabilities cannot be denied.

All these shortlisted names having vast administrative and educational experience and capability to run the medical universities. Out of these, three professors have been granted grade 21 in recognition of their meritorious and exceptional services by the Government of Punjab, which include Prof. Mahmood Shaukat, Prof. Asad Aslam Khan and Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal. The last two have the honour of civil award, awarded by the President of Pakistan i.e. Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.. The selected candidates for the post of Vice Chancellors would try their best to put their respective institution in the first 500 universities of the world. According to my best knowledge one of the shortlisted candidate Prof. Sultan Ayub Meo, a graduate of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, M.Phil from Karachi University and PHD from Hamdard University submitted his experience contrary to PMDC approved rules. The criteria for the appointment of Professor of PMDC is 9 years teaching experience as Assistant Professor in the respective subject or five year Assistant Professor plus three years Associate Professor. Experience certificate provided by Prof. Meo reflects his appointment as Assistant Professor on 29th December 2001 and he was eligible for the professor on 29th December 2010.

Whereas the experience provided as Professor begins from October 2008, which is against the rules of regulatory bodies of Pakistan. It is also learnt that his experience has not been validated yet by PMDC. I expect from the visionary leadership of health department, which is very prime to protagonist chief minister to go through the validity of such experience, as he has been shortlisted to lead one of the most prestigious institution of the country. His CV also reflects FRCP qualification, which is generally awarded after MRCP. Moreover these honorary qualifications are never considered for promotion, elevation and appointment purposes. I also expect from PMDC to look into the educational experience provided by Prof. Meo and HEC to analyse the quality and transcript of his M.Phil and PhD degrees.

Although M.Phil duration and PHD Duration does not match to the standardization as both degrees are overlapped, the duration of his PhD is one and half year which is against the rules of HEC of Pakistan and both are from different institutions. It is also learnt that he provided the training certificate of physician’s practice from 2008 to 2011 for the purpose of FRCP qualification and at the same time he claimed the experience of professor of Physiology. I am astonished that the person having domicile out of Punjab is entitled for the post in the institutions of Punjab? It is strange to mention that he did not describe in his CV that his FRCP qualification from (Ireland, London, Edinburgh & Glasgow) is honorary. I am sure that the authorities would go through the relevant record before forwarding the names to the competent authority, as the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab is popular to 100% merit and transparency which is far more important in case of appointment on this post for the better health for Radiant Pakistan.

—Writer is Chairman Pakistan Columnist Council and can be reached at [email protected]