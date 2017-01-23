Pitiless men murder daughters

Pasrur

A pitiless man gunned down his daughters over domestic disputes here on Monday and fled from the scene of the crime. Police said that a merciless man after exchange of hot words over domestic issues shot dead his two teenage daughters in Thathi Malkan locality of Pasrur district.

The murderer of daughters fled after committing dual murder and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the culprit have started raids for his arrest.

In another incident in Sialkot, one Naseer clubbed his 18-year-old daughter Nausheen to death, followed by her clash with her stepmother, in village Thatha Malikhi, Pasrur tehsil here on Monday.

According to Pasrur Saddar police, the accused has been arrested. Police shifted the body to Pasrur THQ Hospital for autopsy.—Agencies