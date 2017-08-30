Pitch battle ahead of Korea, Iran World Cup clash

Seoul

Iran have sparked a war of words in South Korea after complaining about the state of their training pitch ahead of Thursday’s crucial World Cup Asia zone qualifier. With the visitors already having secured their place as Group A winners and only the runner-up sure to join them in Russia, the heat is all on the Koreans who could face a potential winner-takes-all clash in their final match against third-placed Uzbekistan in Tashkent next week. Iran coach Carlos Queiroz ramped up the pressure-cooker atmosphere on Monday by claiming that the training pitch in Incheon, 27 kilometres west of Seoul, was not up to the standard of a nation that hosted the World Cup with Japan in 2002. “The quality of the grass is not good,” Queiroz said according to the Korean media. “It is not what you expect from a country that has hosted the World Cup,” added the former Real Madrid coach. South Korea head coach Shin Tae-Yong said he would not get involved in pre-match mind games but retorted: “People know how we were treated when we visited Iran last year.—AFP

Related