PITB to revolutionise working of public sector

Lahore

Revolutionary changes were being made in the functioning of public sector departments of the Punjab through digitalization and automation of various public services, Director General Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr Umar Said said. He said PITB was determined and endeavouring to bring in transparency, efficiency to facilitate all the stakeholders including the general public. According to a press release here on Friday the PITB chief informed this during Memorandum of Understanding ceremony. Dr. Umar said the PITB was committed to use synergies of the IT industry, academic institutions, and the Government representatives to develop and implement consequential strategies, to enable our partner organizations to achieve their IT potential. PITB’s mission is to develop Information Technology as a major sphere of economic activity for sustainable development, and promote its use in the public and private sectors for increasing efficiency and competitiveness.—APP