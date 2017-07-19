PITB: Plan9’s Launchpad 10 to be opened today

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s Tech Incubator, Plan9’s Launchpad 10 is being opened by Dr. Salman Shah, former Federal Finance Minister on Wednesday at Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore. The Launchpad is Plan9’s flagship event and marks the induction of the new cycle. Almost 100 plus startups have set up stalls.

During the weeklong 10th cycle celebrations, the startups and all attending will participate in amazing workshops, discussions and screen their work. This year, Plan9 will be giving out a cash prize of PKR 100,000 to the winner of Startup Expo.

Plan9’s Startup Expo is the first day of the event where startups from across the country come to set up their stalls and interact with the entrepreneurial community. The startup expo will be attended by investors and mentors to interact with the startups, giving tips and tricks for success. Sessions and workshops will be running simultaneously during the 1st three days of the event, while the last two days will be dedicated to pitches and selection of startups which will be inducted in the 10th cycle.