PITB inaugurates ‘E-Rozgar Centre’

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

On the directives of Punjab Government, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday inaugurated 7th “E-Rozgar Center” at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) like other parts of the province.

Director General, E-governance PITB, Sajid Lateef formally inaugurated E-Rozgar Center at varsity. Addressing the gathering, Sajid said that PITB has received 33, 105 applications from whole province for E-courses in which 10, 000 candidates were selected as per merit. He further said that as many as 650 applications for E-courses received from District Sialko in which 344 candidates have been selected. He said that Masters degree holders could apply online under E-Rozgar Scheme according to their domiciles to get financial benefits.

He informed that 40-E-Rozgar Centers would be established in whole province aimed to provide employments to youth. He said that it was a revolutionary program which helped out to overcome unemployment. Vice Chancellor, GCWUS, Dr. Farhat Saleemi, on his turn, said that E-Rozgar would bring revolutionary changes in the province as 10 thousand employments opportunities would be created every year.