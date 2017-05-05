PITB developing ‘Rasta’ App for city traffic police

City Reporter

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is developing a smartphone application titled “Rasta” in collaboration with City Traffic Police, Lahore to provide smart solutions to general public’s traffic related problems and queries.

According to a spokesman for the PITB, the application will soon be made available on both Android as well as iphone operating system (iOS) platforms.

The application will educate users on the process of obtaining different types of “Driving Licences” with detailed information, both in English & Urdu, on the requirements for each license type.

“Traffic Updates” another feature will allow the users to gain prior information on the intended traffic routes. With the help of Google Maps traffic updates, the source and destination points will guide users to avoid traffic congestion.

Users will also get information on the nearest banks, authorized to collect traffic fines, in the current vicinity via “E-Challan”, which is another App being developed, which will allow the users to pay their fines online without wasting time.

Likewise the application will offer users to collect information on nearest “Licence Centres” to cater to needs as per requirement. The application will also offer information on test centre, licence centre and driving Schools.

Users can also provide their feedback/suggestions, place Emergency Calls, launch traffic complaints and apply for “E- Test” using the same application.